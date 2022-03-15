Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 4% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 1,645,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,656,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).

The firm has a market cap of £82.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.93.

Caspian Sunrise Company Profile

Caspian Sunrise plc engages in the exploration and production of crude oil in Central Asia. The company has a 99% interest in its principal asset, the BNG Contract Area, which covers an area of 1,561 square kilometers located in the Mangistau Oblast in the west of Kazakhstan. The company was formerly known as Roxi Petroleum Plc and changed its name to Caspian Sunrise plc in March 2017.

