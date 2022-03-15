Caspian Sunrise (LON:CASP) Trading 4% Higher

Caspian Sunrise plc (LON:CASP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 3.90 ($0.05). 1,645,574 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,656,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.75 ($0.05).
The firm has a market cap of £82.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.06 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.93.
Caspian Sunrise Company Profile (LON:CASP)
