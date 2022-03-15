Castle (CSTL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Castle (CSTL) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Castle coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Castle has a market capitalization of $25,607.17 and approximately $2.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Castle has traded 62.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00245673 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00011369 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003823 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000861 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00033974 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001865 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $365.62 or 0.00925941 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Castle Coin Profile

Castle (CSTL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 22,362,176 coins. The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech . Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Castle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

