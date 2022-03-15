CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $382,544.28 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Michael P. Kouzelos sold 9,729 shares of CBIZ stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $382,544.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CBZ stock traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.24. 181,998 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,832. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.76. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.68 and a 52-week high of $41.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Get CBIZ alerts:

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.76 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBZ. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $123,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 3rd quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC purchased a new position in CBIZ in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000.

About CBIZ (Get Rating)

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CBIZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBIZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.