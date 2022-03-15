CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 801,000 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the February 13th total of 598,100 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 236,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBZ shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CBIZ in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of CBIZ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CBIZ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th.

In other CBIZ news, CEO Jerome P. Grisko sold 8,192 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.58, for a total value of $307,855.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBZ. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,744,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 49,339.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,342,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339,573 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 4,024.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 923,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,119,000 after purchasing an additional 900,915 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter valued at about $20,750,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of CBIZ by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,559,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,108,000 after purchasing an additional 331,312 shares during the period.

CBZ opened at $39.53 on Tuesday. CBIZ has a fifty-two week low of $30.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.72.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The business services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.09). CBIZ had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The firm had revenue of $242.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that CBIZ will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

