CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (NYSE:IGR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This is an increase from CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

NYSE IGR traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.12. 321,886 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,886. CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $9.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,571,278 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 77,674 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,449,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $72,935,000 after purchasing an additional 18,639 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 201,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 30,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 63,333 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 35,290 shares in the last quarter.

CBRE Global Real Estate Income Fund operates as a closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is high current income and its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The company also engages in investing in real estate securities mainly located in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia.

