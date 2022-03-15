CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.68 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.00.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.
CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)
