CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.A) Sets New 1-Year Low at $56.68

CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.A – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$56.68 and last traded at C$56.68, with a volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$58.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$63.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.18 billion and a PE ratio of 17.51.

CCL Industries Company Profile (TSE:CCL.A)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

