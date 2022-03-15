CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Hits New 52-Week Low at $56.56

Shares of CCL Industries Inc. (TSE:CCL.B – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$56.56 and last traded at C$56.38, with a volume of 166189 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$58.12.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CCL.B shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$82.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$80.00 to C$70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$77.71.

Get CCL Industries alerts:

The company has a market cap of C$10.13 billion and a PE ratio of 17.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.41, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$63.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$66.20.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Mcclendon sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$67.63, for a total value of C$135,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$293,108.42. Also, Director Douglas W. Muzyka purchased 1,000 shares of CCL Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$57.38 per share, with a total value of C$57,380.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,200 shares in the company, valued at C$68,856. Insiders have sold a total of 19,877 shares of company stock valued at $1,224,926 in the last 90 days.

About CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B)

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CCL Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCL Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.