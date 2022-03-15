CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $9.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 66.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ CECE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.40. The company had a trading volume of 782 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,974. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $193.37 million, a P/E ratio of 108.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Analysts predict that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 5,426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CECE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CECO Environmental in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 7.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,774,000 after purchasing an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 548.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 79,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 72.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 46,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

