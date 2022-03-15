CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 5.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS.

CECE stock opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $189.79 million, a PE ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

Get CECO Environmental alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other CECO Environmental news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of CECO Environmental stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.86 per share, with a total value of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in CECO Environmental by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CECO Environmental during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CECO Environmental by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. 63.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CECO Environmental Company Profile (Get Rating)

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CECO Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CECO Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.