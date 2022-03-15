Celo (CELO) Market Capitalization Tops $1.02 Billion

Celo (CELO) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $2.38 or 0.00006133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Celo has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and approximately $48.63 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celo Coin Profile

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 427,388,610 coins. The official website for Celo is celo.org . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

