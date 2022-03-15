Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:CEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 13th total of 28,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE CEN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.15. The stock had a trading volume of 20,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,584. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.77. Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.59 and a fifty-two week high of $17.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $29,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have acquired 115,370 shares of company stock worth $1,867,138 over the last ninety days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 171,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 42.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 1,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund by 8.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,520 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth $140,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth $149,000.

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-end management investment fund/investment trust. The firm engages in the provision of total return with an emphasis on distributions to shareholders. It invests in a portfolio of master limited partnerships and energy infrastructure companies.

