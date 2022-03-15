Centrifuge (CFG) Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last Week

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 15th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for $0.48 or 0.00001240 BTC on major exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $96.72 million and $228,045.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 199,450,378 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

