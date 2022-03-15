Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on the stock from $85.00 to $65.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Ceridian HCM traded as low as $58.64 and last traded at $59.33, with a volume of 2674 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.42.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ceridian HCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research cut Ceridian HCM from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.90.

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Armstrong sold 3,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.48, for a total value of $309,256.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total value of $665,405.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,937 shares of company stock worth $2,059,659 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 182.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 138.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ceridian HCM by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.08. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a PE ratio of -118.84 and a beta of 1.49.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $282.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.98 million. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 7.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile (NYSE:CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

