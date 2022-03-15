Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Sets New 52-Week High Following Dividend Announcement

Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock traded as high as $93.71 and last traded at $93.59, with a volume of 223114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.43.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

CERN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cerner in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Cerner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.67.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City State Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $254,636,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cerner by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new position in Cerner during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,987,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Company Profile

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

