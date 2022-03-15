CertiK Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. CertiK has a market cap of $79.98 million and approximately $15.62 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CertiK coin can currently be purchased for $1.13 or 0.00002855 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, CertiK has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.94 or 0.00045202 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,652.83 or 0.06683424 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,634.37 or 0.99853079 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.97 or 0.00040244 BTC.

About CertiK

CertiK’s launch date was October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 70,573,500 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

