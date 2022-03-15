Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS) CEO William Mariner Greenman Sells 165,021 Shares

Cerus Co. (NASDAQ:CERS – Get Rating) CEO William Mariner Greenman sold 165,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.04, for a total value of $831,705.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

William Mariner Greenman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 25th, William Mariner Greenman sold 308,263 shares of Cerus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $1,757,099.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CERS traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.85. The stock had a trading volume of 3,010,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,716,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $842.55 million, a PE ratio of -15.64 and a beta of 1.19. Cerus Co. has a 1-year low of $4.67 and a 1-year high of $8.06.

Cerus ( NASDAQ:CERS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $39.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.30 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 63.31% and a negative net margin of 41.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cerus Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its position in Cerus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 311,308 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,896,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Cerus by 12.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Cerus by 12.1% in the third quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Cerus by 18.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,217 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Cerus by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 167,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cerus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th.

Cerus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerus Corp. engages in the research, development, and manufacture of biomedical and surgical products. The firm produces blood system for platelets and plasma. It operates through Blood Safety segment. It markets products under the INTERCEPT brand. The company was founded by Laurence M. Corash and John E.

