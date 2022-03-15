ChainX (PCX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.03 Million

ChainX (PCX) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 15th. During the last week, ChainX has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $18.81 million and $1.03 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can now be bought for about $1.50 or 0.00003837 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00044912 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.06 or 0.06629807 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39,201.58 or 0.99997436 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00040848 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 12,505,375 coins. ChainX’s official website is chainx.org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ChainX’s official message board is medium.com/@chainx_org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

