Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.49 and last traded at $155.53. 13,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 584,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.
GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.
The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.30.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.
About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
