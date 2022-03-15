Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Shares Down 5%

Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $154.49 and last traded at $155.53. 13,514 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 584,028 shares. The stock had previously closed at $163.68.

GTLS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Chart Industries from $194.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Cowen cut their target price on Chart Industries from $186.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chart Industries from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Chart Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Chart Industries to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.13.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.60 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $163.30.

Chart Industries ( NASDAQ:GTLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.91 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTLS. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 77,936.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 232,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,050,000 after buying an additional 232,252 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after buying an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 9,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Chart Industries by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter.

About Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

