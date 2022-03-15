Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Director Buys $26,100.00 in Stock

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) Director Neil Harris Cohen bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $26,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:CMMB remained flat at $$3.97 during trading hours on Tuesday. 279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,765. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.95 and a 200-day moving average of $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $45.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 0.96. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $131.20.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMMB. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $837,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $1,208,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $251,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $608,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $152,000. Institutional investors own 28.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CMMB. Aegis began coverage on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

About Chemomab Therapeutics

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. engages in the research and development of biological drugs for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The company was formerly known as Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. and changed its name to Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. in March 16, 2021. Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd.

