Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.

Get Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 288,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHMI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 27,432 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 173.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 16,160 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at about $116,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 83.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 62.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. 27.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.