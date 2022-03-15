Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI) Announces $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Co. (NYSE:CHMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, April 26th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 18.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a payout ratio of 67.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment to earn $1.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.6%.
Shares of NYSE CHMI traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.72. 288,076 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,832. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.15. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52-week low of $6.93 and a 52-week high of $10.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.
About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (Get Rating)
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corp. is a real estate finance company, which acquires, invests in and manages a portfolio of excess mortgage servicing rights. The company operates through the following segments: Investments in RMBS, Investments in Servicing Related Assets and All Other segment. It also invests in agency residential mortgage backed securities, prime jumbo mortgage loans and other residential mortgage assets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI)
- 3 Best Wind Energy Stocks to Add to Your List
- Kandi Technologies Q4 Results Are Not So Sweet
- Small-Cap Digitial Media Solutions Is In Deep-Value Range
- The Top Three Stocks Insiders Are Buying
- 3 Dividend Aristocrats to Buy in a Volatile Market
Receive News & Ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.