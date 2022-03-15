Cheryl A. Bachelder Purchases 6,000 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) Stock

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) Director Cheryl A. Bachelder acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.57 per share, for a total transaction of $207,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:USFD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,096,991. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.02 and a twelve month high of $42.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of USFD. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in US Foods in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of US Foods by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of US Foods by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $153,000.

USFD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut US Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. CL King initiated coverage on US Foods in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on US Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.64.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

