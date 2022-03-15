Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) Shares Gap Down to $76.26

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $76.26, but opened at $72.51. Chesapeake Energy shares last traded at $74.68, with a volume of 3,176 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CHK shares. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Johnson Rice raised shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Bank of America started coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.90.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by ($0.09). Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 108.93% and a return on equity of 160.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($42.54) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be paid a $0.438 dividend. This is an increase from Chesapeake Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 286.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,934,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,317,000 after buying an additional 2,915,038 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,512,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,471 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,028.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,214,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,502 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 2,895.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,606,000 after purchasing an additional 951,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 107.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,753,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,005,000 after purchasing an additional 907,382 shares in the last quarter.

About Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.