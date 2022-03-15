Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Trading Down 5.9%

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $156.73 and last traded at $156.94. Approximately 423,842 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 18,810,750 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.72.

CVX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $148.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.71.

Get Chevron alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.55). Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 69.78%.

In related news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $39,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 90,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total transaction of $12,312,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 639,115 shares of company stock worth $85,758,897. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Doman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth about $1,750,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 10,433 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 237,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after purchasing an additional 19,542 shares in the last quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth approximately $754,000. Finally, City Holding Co. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 36,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,326,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Company Profile (NYSE:CVX)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.