Chia Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Chia Network has a total market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chia Network has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chia Network coin can now be purchased for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001955 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.31 or 0.00044691 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000156 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,537.37 or 0.06552275 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,643.04 or 0.99788304 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00040437 BTC.

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

