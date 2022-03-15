China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH) & Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) Head to Head Review

China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

China HGS Real Estate has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alset EHome International has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for China HGS Real Estate and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China HGS Real Estate 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

58.9% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of China HGS Real Estate shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China HGS Real Estate 10.94% 3.43% 1.67% Alset EHome International -282.05% -61.62% -55.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares China HGS Real Estate and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China HGS Real Estate $58.49 million 1.26 $6.38 million N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 1.21 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

China HGS Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Alset EHome International.

Summary

China HGS Real Estate beats Alset EHome International on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

China HGS Real Estate Company Profile (Get Rating)

China HGS Real Estate, Inc. engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County. The company was founded by Xiao Jun Zhu in 1995 and is headquartered in Hanzhong, China.

Alset EHome International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

