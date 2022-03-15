China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.01

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $25.01 and last traded at $26.23, with a volume of 33594 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.81.

Several research analysts have commented on ZNH shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -5.61 and a beta of 1.35.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZNH. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in China Southern Airlines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,399 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,070 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 74,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 14,086 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period.

About China Southern Airlines (NYSE:ZNH)

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

