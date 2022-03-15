China Vanke (OTCMKTS:CHVKY) Trading Down 30.2%

China Vanke Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHVKY – Get Rating) traded down 30.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 1,044 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.46.

China Vanke Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CHVKY)

China Vanke Co, Ltd. engages in the development and sale of properties. It operates through the Property Development and Property Management segments. The Property Development segment refers to the sale and development of residential properties. The Property Management segment offers management and other related services to purchasers and tenants of the company’s developed residential properties and shopping arcades as well as those developed by external property developers.

