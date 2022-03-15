Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC increased their target price on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Shares of CHP.UN stock opened at C$15.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 221.14. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a one year low of C$13.14 and a one year high of C$15.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

About Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (Get Rating)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 15th, 2022

Shares of Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UNGet Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$15.84.

Separately, CIBC upped their price target on Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst from C$15.75 to C$16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

CHP.UN opened at C$15.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 369.94, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.37. Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst has a 52-week low of C$13.14 and a 52-week high of C$15.88. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.07 billion and a PE ratio of 221.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.77.

Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Company Profile (Get Rating)

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high quality portfolio comprising 756 properties totaling 67.7 million square feet of gross leasable area. The portfolio is comprised of retail properties, predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants, industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets and offers an unmatched development pipeline.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst (TSE:CHP.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Properties Real Est Invstmnt Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.