Chonk (CHONK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $789.00

Chonk (CHONK) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. One Chonk coin can currently be purchased for about $6.05 or 0.00015233 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chonk has traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Chonk has a total market cap of $235,797.87 and $789.00 worth of Chonk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Chonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00034282 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.46 or 0.00104449 BTC.

About Chonk

CHONK is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Chonk’s total supply is 39,000 coins. The official message board for Chonk is chonkfinance.medium.com . Chonk’s official Twitter account is @ChonkerFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chonk is www.chonker.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Chonker.Finance is a blockchain-based NFT trading platform. $CHONK is a DEFI + NFT experimental protocol fork based on a popular farming coin. Fishing (similar to yield farming) is simply staking $CHONK or CHONK/ETH $UNIV2-LP tokens to obtain exclusive NFTs designed by talented artists. Chonker.Finance calls this process Fishing as the users will be taking their $CHONK and $CHONK/ETH LP tokens to catch FISH which can be seamlessly exchanged for Chonker.Finance’s exceptionally designed NFTs. “

Buying and Selling Chonk

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chonk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chonk should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.