CHS Inc. Announces Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:CHSCM)

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCM – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.
CHS stock opened at $26.48 on Tuesday. CHS has a 1-year low of $25.65 and a 1-year high of $28.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.00.
CHS Company Profile
