Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Short Interest Update

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,220,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the February 13th total of 5,620,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Shares of CHD traded up $2.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.73. 12,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,950,927. The company has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.43. Church & Dwight has a 52 week low of $80.76 and a 52 week high of $104.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.36.

In other Church & Dwight news, Director Penry W. Price sold 16,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.39, for a total transaction of $1,644,884.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total transaction of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,102,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,958,022,000 after buying an additional 514,589 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,845,000 after buying an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,978,000 after buying an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,087,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,990,000 after buying an additional 1,596,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the period. 84.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

