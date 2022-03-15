Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Cut by Icon Wealth Partners LLC

Icon Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,673 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,108 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 143.9% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 63.9% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 590 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 627 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 244.8% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 77.8% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 672 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 71.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.76. The company had a trading volume of 227,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,276,432. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.32 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $227.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 52.86%.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $828,474.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.