Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 142,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.