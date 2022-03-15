Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Bought by Cardinal Capital Management Inc.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 523,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,754 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.5% of Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cardinal Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $33,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.0% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,773,179 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,979,000 after acquiring an additional 145,548 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% during the third quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 363,377 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $19,779,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Corp raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 109,226 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $5,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.
Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $54.60. 142,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,276,432. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $226.82 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.32 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average is $57.20.
Cisco Systems declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.86%.
In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have weighed in on CSCO shares. Erste Group raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.63.
Cisco Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
