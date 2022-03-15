Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires 19,102 Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating) by 562.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,102 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.67% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSCT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,320,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 9.3% during the third quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 35.4% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.
NASDAQ:PSCT opened at $128.50 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.37. Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $157.09.
PowerShares S&P SmallCap Information Technology Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Information Technology Index (the Index). The Index consists of common stocks of the United States information technology companies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (PSCT)
- 3 Hot Energy Stocks With More in the Tank
- MarketBeat Podcast: 3 Sectors You Might Have Missed with Upside
- Pubmatic Stock is a Buy the Dip Play
- It May Be Time to Reassess the Risk and Reward of Innovation Stocks
- Carvana Stock May Be Ready to Ride
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF (NASDAQ:PSCT – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.