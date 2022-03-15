Citadel Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 38,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,060,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.41% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BBUS. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $22,326,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 246,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,408,000 after acquiring an additional 108,664 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 198.8% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after acquiring an additional 23,542 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 48,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,860,000 after acquiring an additional 7,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $599,000.

Shares of BBUS opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $70.57 and a 52-week high of $87.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.34.

