Citadel Advisors LLC Buys 8,464 Shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) by 144.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of National Western Life Group worth $3,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 18,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,053,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,470,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $819,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Blackwell purchased 500 shares of National Western Life Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.31 per share, for a total transaction of $104,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NWLI opened at $206.81 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $213.10. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $197.62 and a 12-month high of $260.00. The firm has a market cap of $751.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.06.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of National Western Life Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

About National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

