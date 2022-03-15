Citadel Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Citadel Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,959 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $2,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 57.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 80.5% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 101,300.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,014 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 217.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,241 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

NASDAQ:DHIL opened at $183.51 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.26. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.29 and a 52 week high of $234.84. The company has a market cap of $591.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.87 and a beta of 1.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Diamond Hill Investment Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th.

In other news, Director Paula R. Meyer sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $98,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Profile (Get Rating)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc operates as an independent investment management company. The firm engages in the provision of investment management and administration services. It offers equities, fixed income, mutual funds and corporate credits. The company was founded in April 1990 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.