Citadel Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stock Holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ)

Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,899 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,042 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 7.41% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $2,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 18.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 76,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ CIZ opened at $30.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.72. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1-year low of $29.58 and a 1-year high of $35.45.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This is an increase from VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th.

