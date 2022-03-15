Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Holdings in Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 142,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,909 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Phibro Animal Health worth $3,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $319,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 20,454 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 475,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,721,000 after acquiring an additional 308,372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.47% of the company’s stock.

PAHC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phibro Animal Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Phibro Animal Health in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAHC opened at $20.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $816.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18. Phibro Animal Health Co. has a one year low of $18.24 and a one year high of $31.00.

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. Phibro Animal Health had a net margin of 6.06% and a return on equity of 22.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Phibro Animal Health Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. Phibro Animal Health’s payout ratio is currently 36.64%.

Phibro Animal Health Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of animal health and mineral nutrition products. It operates through the following segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The Animal Health segment develops and markets antibacterial, nutritional specialty products, and vaccines.

