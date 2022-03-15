Citadel Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Stock Holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX)

Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX – Get Rating) by 92.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,129 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,099 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.36% of Patria Investments worth $3,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Patria Investments during the third quarter valued at about $80,369,000. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 15.1% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,807,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,510,000 after purchasing an additional 237,321 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 17.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,862,000 after purchasing an additional 202,965 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 93.6% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 335,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 162,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Patria Investments by 5.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 322,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter.

Get Patria Investments alerts:

NYSE:PAX opened at $15.32 on Tuesday. Patria Investments Limited has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.63. The company has a market capitalization of $792.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.02 and a beta of -0.74.

Patria Investments ( NYSE:PAX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Patria Investments had a net margin of 52.03% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Patria Investments Limited will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Patria Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 71.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patria Investments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Patria Investments Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Patria Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patria Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.