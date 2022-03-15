Citadel Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 34,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,595,000 after purchasing an additional 268,460 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,501,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 229,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,037,000 after purchasing an additional 101,551 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,835,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,757,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLYG opened at $80.05 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $77.45 and a 1 year high of $96.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.23.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

