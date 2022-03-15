Citadel Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 24,376 First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $95.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.36. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a 12 month low of $94.60 and a 12 month high of $136.42.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

