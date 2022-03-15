Citadel Advisors LLC Sells 761,188 Shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU)

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU – Get Rating) by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 315,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761,188 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Slam were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Slam by 17.0% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after buying an additional 37,355 shares during the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at $793,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 2.3% in the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 47,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of Slam in the third quarter valued at $433,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Slam by 18.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter.

SLAMU stock opened at $9.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.88. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

