Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Citi Trends (NASDAQ:CTRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.050-$4.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Citi Trends also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.150-$0.400 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRN traded up $1.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.87. The stock had a trading volume of 30,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,621. Citi Trends has a 12-month low of $31.42 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 2.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.23.

CTRN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Citi Trends from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Gordon Haskett cut Citi Trends from a buy rating to an accumulate rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Citi Trends from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citi Trends from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Citi Trends from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, Director Kenneth Duane Seipel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $68.86 per share, with a total value of $68,860.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David N. Makuen acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $67.22 per share, for a total transaction of $80,664.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 3,350 shares of company stock worth $233,444 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Citi Trends by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Citi Trends by 197.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 13,676 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Citi Trends by 18.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Citi Trends by 399.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 17,834 shares during the period.

Citi Trends, Inc engages in the retail of urban fashion apparel, accessories, and home decor. It offers products under its Citi Steps and Red Ape brands. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Savannah, GA.

