CITIC (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Trading Down 4.4%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.19 and last traded at $5.19. Approximately 2,558 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 3,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.43.
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.
CITIC Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTPCY)
