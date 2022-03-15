Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ) Short Interest Update

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a decline of 27.1% from the February 13th total of 124,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 155,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of GLQ stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.02. The company had a trading volume of 54,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,165. Clough Global Equity Fund has a one year low of $10.52 and a one year high of $16.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.1162 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clough Global Equity Fund in the third quarter worth $239,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 20.1% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 62,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 10,454 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Clough Global Equity Fund by 3.2% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 364,862 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,342,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares during the last quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $325,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

