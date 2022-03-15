Codex DNA (DNAY) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Codex DNA (NASDAQ:DNAY – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 22nd. Analysts expect Codex DNA to post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of DNAY opened at $9.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 14.72 and a current ratio of 14.93. Codex DNA has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $25.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.74.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNAY. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Codex DNA by 421.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 74,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 60,091 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Codex DNA by 811.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Codex DNA in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. 31.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Codex DNA in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Codex DNA, Inc, a synthetic biology company, manufactures and sells synthetic biology instruments, reagents, and associated products and related services, primarily to pharmaceutical and academic laboratories worldwide. Its solutions include BioXp system that empowers researchers to go from a digital DNA sequence to endpoint-ready synthetic DNA; BioXp portal, an online portal that offers an intuitive guided workflow and design tools for building new DNA sequences and assembling them into vectors of choice; BioXp kits that contain building blocks and reagents, including its Gibson Assembly branded reagents, for specific synthetic biology workflow applications; Cloud-based scripts; Benchtop reagents that contain all the reagents necessary to proceed with a specific synthetic biology workflow on the benchtop using products generated on the BioXp system; and Biofoundry Services, which enable a customer to order and receive the BioXp system endpoint-ready products, such as genes, clones, cell-free amplified DNA, and variant libraries.

