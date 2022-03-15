Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $149.02 Million

Brokerages expect Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) to announce $149.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $146.78 million to $150.47 million. Cogent Communications posted sales of $146.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Cogent Communications will report full-year sales of $605.80 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $589.79 million to $618.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $628.38 million, with estimates ranging from $600.34 million to $654.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cogent Communications.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $147.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.14 million. Cogent Communications had a net margin of 8.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Cogent Communications from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $70.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cogent Communications from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.88.

In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.94, for a total value of $120,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCOI. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,223,000 after buying an additional 54,446 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 22.6% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,933,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 76.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 500,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 36,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 107,918.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 11,871 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

CCOI stock opened at $62.96 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average is $70.84. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $80.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.13 and a beta of 0.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.855 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 332.04%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of internet access and Internet Protocol communications solutions. It offers internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

