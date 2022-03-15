Coin98 (C98) Price Reaches $1.21 on Exchanges

Coin98 (C98) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 15th. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $223.00 million and $34.92 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.21 or 0.00003083 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Coin98 has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Coin98 Profile

C98 is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling Coin98

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Coin98 using one of the exchanges listed above.

