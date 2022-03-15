Coldstack (CLS) Price Reaches $0.53 on Major Exchanges

Coldstack (CLS) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 15th. Coldstack has a total market cap of $799,370.38 and approximately $249,806.00 worth of Coldstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Coldstack has traded down 16.4% against the US dollar. One Coldstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001353 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001946 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00045209 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,589.64 or 0.06597861 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39,294.76 or 1.00114705 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.84 or 0.00040349 BTC.

Coldstack Profile

Coldstack’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,504,975 coins. Coldstack’s official Twitter account is @coldstack_io

Buying and Selling Coldstack

